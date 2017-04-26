BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.