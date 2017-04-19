BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 18 Kkr & Co Lp
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
* KKR will acquire a majority stake in company, which values focus at approximately $2 billion
* Co's senior management team will continue to lead business and each will remain a significant shareholder
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.