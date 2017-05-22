BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 KLCC Property Holdings Bhd :
* Qtrly gross dividend 8.60 sen per share
* Qtrly revenue 336.7 million rgt versus 334.8 million rgt, qtrly profit attributable 176.7 million rgt versus 182.8 million rgt Source text :(bit.ly/2rHRRDh) Further company coverage:
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd