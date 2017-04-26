April 26 Klepierre SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 320.6 million ($348.56 million) versus EUR 322.8 million year ago

* In 2017 co expects net rental income to continue to grow on a like-for-like basis, while operational and financial costs should be further reduced

* In 2017, assuming stable or lower net debt, co expects to generate net current cash flow per share of between EUR 2.35 and EUR 2.40.