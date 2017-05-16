BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 KLEPPER FALTBOOTWERFT AG:
* EXTENSION OF MAJOR CONTRACT
* TOTAL ORDER VOLUME HAS THEREFORE INCREASED TO OVER EUR 150,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months