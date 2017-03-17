BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 17 Klondex Mines Ltd
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Klondex mines says working to finalize accounting adjustments from initial transition from international financial reporting standards to u.s. Gaap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.