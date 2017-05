March 22 Klovern:

* Divests four properties

* Total lettable area of properties amounts to 15,646 sq.m.

* Transfer of possession: Uroxen 14 on February 1, 2017, Malmen 6 on February 7, 2017, Bjälken 3 on March 1, 2017 and Bageriet 2 on March 20, 2017

* Total underlying property value amounted to 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.50 million)