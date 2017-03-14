UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 KMH Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 63,052 shares of KMH Shilla Leisure co.,Ltd, a golf course firm, for 23.96 billion won
* Says it will hold 44.4 percent stake(131,846 shares) in KMH Shilla Leisure co.,Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/u4Bep2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.