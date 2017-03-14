March 14 KMH Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 63,052 shares of KMH Shilla Leisure co.,Ltd, a golf course firm, for 23.96 billion won

* Says it will hold 44.4 percent stake(131,846 shares) in KMH Shilla Leisure co.,Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/u4Bep2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)