April 12 Kneomedia Ltd

* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly

* The new strategy, which will deliver a greater proportion of future revenue to Kneomedia, is currently being formalised

* Believes that there will be no delay in rollout of kneoed and Kneoesp into Philippines given this direct-to-market approach

* Updates on Philippines licencing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: