Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Knight Therapeutics Inc :
* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year
* Knight reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04
* Received full repayment of balance of secured loans to Apicore Inc. and Pro Bono Bio Plc in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices