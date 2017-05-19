BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Comstock Resources Inc
* Knighthead Capital Management LLC reports a 10.0 percent passive stake in Comstock Resources Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2rmRUY0] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.