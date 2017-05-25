BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
May 25 Knoll Inc
* Knoll announces resignation of chief financial officer
* Says cfo craig spray resigned
* Knoll inc - spray will be available to assist with transition and consult with company on an as needed basis
* Knoll inc - has initiated a search for a chief financial officer
* Knoll inc - in interim, charles rayfield will assume role of chief accounting officer and acting principal financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.