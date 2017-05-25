May 25 Knoll Inc

* Knoll announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Says cfo craig spray resigned

* Knoll inc - ‍spray will be available to assist with transition and consult with company on an as needed basis​

* Knoll inc - has initiated a search for a chief financial officer

* Knoll inc - in interim, charles rayfield will assume role of chief accounting officer and acting principal financial officer