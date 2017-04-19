April 19 Haldex Ab

* Knorr-Bremse's offer for haldex: knorr-bremse requests permission to extend acceptance period

* Knorr Bremse says the intention is to enhance possibilities of merger clearance on acceptable terms and thus, deal security for Knorr-Bremse and investors

* Knorr-Bremse has requested permission to extend the maximum acceptance period to 26 September 2017.

* Knorr-Bremse believes that the period requested is sufficient for the offer process to be completed.

* In addition, Knorr-Bremse has asked that the SSC allows the closing of the acceptance period earlier than that date should all relevant regulatory approvals be obtained earlier. The decision by the SSC can be expected at the earliest on 25 April 2017.