BRIEF-Knorr Bremse says calls for EGM at takeover target Haldex

June 30 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG
* Says continues to pursue merger clearance process and offer for Haldex with full commitment
* Says does not share view of Haldex board of directors
* Says extraordinary general meeting in Haldex requested to be held without delay
* Says has asked SSC to withhold further dealings with Knorr-Bremse's application for extension of acceptance period for now
* Says has today submitted a comprehensive divestiture commitment to EU commission in an effort to dispel the commission's doubts