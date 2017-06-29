FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says to apply for extended acceptance period in Haldex offer

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Knorr-Bremse

* Says has received indications by the EU Commission that it is likely to initiate a Phase II investigation in connection to the acquisition of Haldex

* Says a final decision has not yet been communicated

* In anticipation of the EU Commission's potential decision to initiate a Phase II investigation, Knorr-Bremse will apply for permission from the Swedish Securities Council to extend the acceptance period until 9 February 2018

* On 25 April 2017, it was announced that the acceptance period in the offer is extended until 26 September 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

