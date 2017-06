May 16 Knot Offshore Partners Lp

* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Knot Offshore Partners - Net income for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $11.4 million

* Knot Offshore Partners - On may 16, its unit Knot Shuttle Tankers AS entered into share purchase agreement with Knutsen NYK to acquire Knot Shuttle Tankers 25 from Knutsen NYK