May 30 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

* Says it will raise 850,000 yen in total through private placement, to support social contribution activities of a general incorporated foundation

* Says placement date is June 13

