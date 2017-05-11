May 11 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says first-quarter revenue drops 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344 billion crowns ($54.99 million)

* Kofola says first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fall 48.7 percent year-on-year to 79 million crowns

* Kofola says first-quarter net loss deepens to 68 million crowns from 21 million in the same period last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4400 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)