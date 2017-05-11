BRIEF-Laobaixing Pharmacy gets approval to issue shares in private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
May 11 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As
* Kofola says first-quarter revenue drops 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344 billion crowns ($54.99 million)
* Kofola says first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fall 48.7 percent year-on-year to 79 million crowns
* Kofola says first-quarter net loss deepens to 68 million crowns from 21 million in the same period last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4400 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)
* Says share trade to halt from June 21 pending announcement related to asset restructuring