BRIEF-Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial buys land usage rights worth 35.0 mln yuan
* Says it acquired land usage rights worth 35.0 million yuan from an assets management firm
June 7 Kogan.Com Ltd:
* Signed agreements with Vodafone Hutchison Australia that will see co offering fixed-line NBN services in 2018 and mobile broadband plans in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired land usage rights worth 35.0 million yuan from an assets management firm
* Says it set up a Nanchang-based green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners