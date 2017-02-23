Feb 23 Kohls Corp
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8
percent
* On conf call- accessories weakest catgeory in q4
* On conf call- Q4 transactions per store declined 6 percent
* On conf call- $350 million of $700 million full-year capex
for it spending
* On conf call- national brands were 54 percent of total
sales in 2016
* Localization efforts now impact about 85% of assortment,
they are having a positive impact on sales as well as reducing
inventory levels
* Mobile devices account for 50 percent of our online
traffic
* Have launched a profit improvement project "to take
significant expense out of our company", expect some impact this
year, majority impact will be in 2018 and 2019.
* Believe that overall we have retained about a third of
sales from stores closed last year
* Expect more significant improvement in gorss margin in Q1
with remainder of the year with very modest improvement
* CEO- "we will achieve a rationalization of square footage
over time, not necessarily fewer stores but probably less square
footage"
* CFO- "500 of our 1,150 some stores are going to be run
like a smaller store... We are looking for opportunities to
bring in other retailers to take that square footage that we are
able to carve out to drive some additional traffic "
* CEO- "we've really dramatically reduced inventories this
year so our clearance levels and fall transitional inventories
are way down compared to last year"
* CEO- Under Armour could have an impact of as much as 100
basis points in the overall company comp for the year
