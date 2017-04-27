BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
* March quarter net profit 28.6 million rupees versus profit 23.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1.93 billion rupees versus 1.77 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17