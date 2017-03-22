BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 Kolen Co Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its unregistered and unsecured convertible bonds have been converted into 246,123 shares of the co at 4,063 won/share as of March 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oJbq19
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.