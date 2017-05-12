BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 KOLOMENSKIY ZAVOD OAO
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF RUB 268.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RUB 75.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.81 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.74 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2pEWz2M
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.