BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Kolomna Locomotive Works:
* Says divests 100 pct stake in Kolomenskiy Zavod-Invest Source text: bit.ly/2lhjORb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: