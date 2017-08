BRIEF-Komercni Banka CFO says not changing dividend outlook for 2017

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni banka says expects fy 2017 cost of risk 10-20 bps, aiming for lower part of range

* Komercni banka cfo confirms expects lending growth in mid to high single digits in 2017

* Komercni banka cfo says not changing intention to propose dividend payout of 60 percent of recurring net profit achieved in 2017

* Komercni banka cfo says expects flattish net banking income in 2017

* For a story on Q2 results: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)