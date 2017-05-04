China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Komercni Banka As
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
* Komercni Banka says expects lending growth in mid- to high-single digits in 2017, Sperl said Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed