BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Komercni Banka As
* Komercni Banka says it has completed sale of its NP33 unit which owns the bank's headquarters in downtown Prague
* Says Germany's Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft bought the property
* Price not disclosed
* Komercni says will maintain branch and registered address at building after new owner renovates Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.