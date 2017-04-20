BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 KOMPLETT BANK ASA:
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 135.4 MILLION VERSUS NOK 64.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT NOK 50.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 32.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES TOTAL 2017 INCREASED GROWTH IN FINLAND AT NOK 600-800 MILLION
* SEES TOTAL 2017 MODERATE GROWTH NORWAY AT NOK 1.20-1.60 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.