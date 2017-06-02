PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Kona Grill Inc:
* Kona Grill- as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential
* Kona Grill Inc - company continues to negotiate with certain of its landlords regarding rent abatement or closures of certain additional Restaurants Source text (bit.ly/2rj7UJM) Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.