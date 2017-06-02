June 2 Kona Grill Inc:

* Kona Grill- ‍as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential

* Kona Grill Inc - ‍company continues to negotiate with certain of its landlords regarding rent abatement or closures of certain additional Restaurants​ Source text (bit.ly/2rj7UJM) Further company coverage: