April 3 Kona Grill Inc

* Kona Grill- on March 29, co, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank entered into Amendment 1 to second amended, restated credit agreement

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment increases leverage ratio applicable at March 31, 2017 to 4.85 from 4.25 - SEC filing

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment to add a commitment fee rate of 50 basis points, to be applicable at such times as leverage ratio is greater than 4.25

* Kona Grill Inc - terms of amendment are effective as of January 1, 2017