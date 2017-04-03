Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Kona Grill Inc
* Kona Grill- on March 29, co, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank entered into Amendment 1 to second amended, restated credit agreement
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment increases leverage ratio applicable at March 31, 2017 to 4.85 from 4.25 - SEC filing
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment to add a commitment fee rate of 50 basis points, to be applicable at such times as leverage ratio is greater than 4.25
* Kona Grill Inc - terms of amendment are effective as of January 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nxnwEo) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)