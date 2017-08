BRIEF-Kona Grill Q2 loss per share $0.43

July 31 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc

* Kona Grill reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.43

* Q2 same store sales fell 5.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $47 million versus I/B/E/S view $49 million

* Kona Grill Inc qtrly restaurant sales increased 8.5% to $47.0

* Kona Grill Inc qtrly same-store sales decreased 5.3%

* Kona Grill Inc - revising fy forecast to restaurant sales of $184 million and adjusted ebitda of $5.5 million

* Kona Grill Inc sees narrowed fy capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances to range from $7 million to $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: