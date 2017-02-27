BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Kona Grill Inc
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* Kona grill reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.58
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent
* Kona grill inc says recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of $12.5 million or $1.19 per share for five restaurants in q4
* Q4 sales $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.5 million
* Kona grill -for 2017, company forecasts restaurant sales of $200 million compared to $169.5 million in 2016, representing 18.0% year-over-year growth
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kona grill inc says forecasts capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances to range from $16 million to $18 million for 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.