March 30 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:
* Discloseable Transaction - Acquisitions Of H-shares Of
Bank Of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.
* Kong sun -kong sun yongtai entered into first share
transfer agreement with first vendor and second share transfer
agreement with second vendor
* Kong sun yongtai agreed to acquire, and first vendor
agreed to dispose of, 57.5 million h-shares at price of
rmb7.9161 per h-share
* Kong sun yongtai investment holdings co., ltd as
purchaser; and dalian shengzhi network technology co., ltd as
first vendor
* Kong sun yongtai agreed to acquire, and second vendor
agreed to dispose of, 50 million h-shares at price of rmb7.9161
per h-share.
