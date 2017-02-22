BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* Expected that group will record a net profit for twelve months ended 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to an increase in income generated from sales of electricity
* Overall turnover for 12 months ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to drop significantly by about 67.3%
* Expected turnover result as co has been exerting most investment efforts in electricity sales segment during 12 months ended 31 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan