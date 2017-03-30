March 30 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered
into Datong Acquisition Agreement with vendor
* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell,
98.611% equity interest in Datong Project Company
* Aggregate consideration for Datong acquisition is RMB244.2
million
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered
into Pingshan Acquisition Agreement with vendor
* Aggregate consideration for Pingshan acquisition is
RMB151.2 million
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered
into Liyang Acquisition Agreement with vendor
* Pursuant to Pingshan acquisition agreement purchaser
agreed to acquire entire equity interest in Pingshan Project Co
* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell,
entire equity interest in Liyang Project Company
* Aggregate consideration for Liyang acquisition is RMB171.3
million
* Purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holdings Co Ltd;
vendor is Beijing Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology Co, Ltd
Source text: (bit.ly/2nCSv5j)
