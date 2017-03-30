March 30 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Datong Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, 98.611% equity interest in Datong Project Company

* Aggregate consideration for Datong acquisition is RMB244.2 million

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Pingshan Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Aggregate consideration for Pingshan acquisition is RMB151.2 million

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Liyang Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Pursuant to Pingshan acquisition agreement purchaser agreed to acquire entire equity interest in Pingshan Project Co

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, entire equity interest in Liyang Project Company

* Aggregate consideration for Liyang acquisition is RMB171.3 million

* Purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holdings Co Ltd; vendor is Beijing Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology Co, Ltd