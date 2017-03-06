BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd-
* Resignation Of Chairman And Non-executive Director And Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer, Chairman And Executive Director
* Ma Ji has resigned as chairman of board and a non-executive director
* Zeng Jianhua has been appointed as chief executive officer, chairman of board and an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017