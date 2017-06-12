BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd :
* Total installed capacity of group has reached 1,230.3 megawatts as at 31 May 2017
* Solar power plants generated electricity of approximately 522,726 megawatt-hour for January to May of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic