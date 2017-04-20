BRIEF-Mandhana Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 677.3 million rupees versus profit 193.8 million rupees year ago
April 20 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* Unit enters cooperation agreement with Huawei Investment & Holding Co
* Pursuant to cooperation agreement, parties agreed to cooperate in construction & operation of photovoltaic power plants
* Cooperation agreement has a term of two years
* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.72 million) medium-term notes, up to 1.0 billion yuan green bonds