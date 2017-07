July 28 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

* q2 Revenue Eur ‍268.1​ Million

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO MEUR 13.9 IN Q2, MEUR 4.9 (54.8%) ABOVE Q2 LAST YEAR.

* FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR EXPECTS REVENUES 2-4 PERCENT ABOVE LAST YEAR'S REVENUES