July 3 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

* New Cfo of Kongsberg

* ‍Gyrid Skalleberg ingerø Is Appointed New Chief Financial Officer​

* ‍Skalleberg ingerø Joins Kongsberg from Position of Cfo of Telenor Digital Businesses​

INTERIM CFO HARALD AARØ WILL CONTINUE IN POSITION UNTIL SKALLEBERG INGERØ ASSUMES POSITION