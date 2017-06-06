Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 6 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
* Bought 9,000 Kongsberg shares at average price of NOK 126.01
* Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -shares bought in conjunction with share program for all employees and long-term incentive program for corporate management team
* After this purchase company owns 515,725 Kongsberg shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
* Accenture - based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount to about 411,000 as of May 31 versus about 375,000 as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing