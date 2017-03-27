BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA:
* THE NORWEGIAN ARMED FORCES PROCURES HUGIN AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLES FOR 155 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS ($18.32 MILLION)
* KONGSBERG MARITIME HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH THE NORWEGIAN DEFENCE MATERIEL AGENCY (NDMA) FOR DELIVERY OF FOUR COMPLETE HUGIN AUV SYSTEMS ($1 = 8.4585 Norwegian crowns)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing