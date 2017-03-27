March 27 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA:

* THE NORWEGIAN ARMED FORCES PROCURES HUGIN AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLES FOR 155 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS ($18.32 MILLION)

* KONGSBERG MARITIME HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH THE NORWEGIAN DEFENCE MATERIEL AGENCY (NDMA) FOR DELIVERY OF FOUR COMPLETE HUGIN AUV SYSTEMS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: ($1 = 8.4585 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)