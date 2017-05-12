BRIEF-AT&T names Rob Dapkiewicz VP-Federal Civilian, Global Public Sector
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization
May 12 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
* COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE
* HAS ISSUED COMMERCIAL PAPER ISIN NO0010793516 WITH TERM FROM 18.05.17 TO 18.10.17
* COUPON IS 1,33% P.A. AMOUNT MNOK 300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 20 Sexist advertising could disappear from the streets of Germany's capital after the parties in Berlin's ruling coalition agreed a ban on degrading or discriminatory advertising even on privately-owned advertising hoardings.