July 6 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc

* Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will jointly acquire all shares of Ambry Genetics Corporation, for 90.2 billion yen, from Charles L.M. Dunlop, effective October

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BNFbFQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)