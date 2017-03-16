March 16 Koninklijke Brill NV:
* FY EBITDA 4.5 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 3.8
million euros year ago
* FY profit after tax (continued operations) 2.8 million
euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 32.2 million euros versus 30.8 million euros
year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.32 euros per share
* In 2017, expects to further expand the product portfolio
* In 2017, expects to complete two major investment programs
* First investment program of 2017: the XML based content
management system, due to go live in the first half year
* Second investment program of 2017: the Online platform,
due to go live in the second half year
Source text: bit.ly/2mwOOdt
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)