July 6 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* Philips and Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Sign Agreement to Open First-of-Its-Kind Oncology Center in Singapore

* SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED MEDICINE HOLDINGS (SAM) IS INVESTING UP TO SGD 100 MILLION (ABOUT USD 72 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)