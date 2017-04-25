April 25 Koninklijke Philips NV:
* Announces intended sale of part of its stake in Philips
Lighting
* Launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to
institutional investors of approximately 22.25 million shares in
Philips Lighting N.V.
* 22.25 million shares in Philips Lighting N.V. representing
approximately 14.8 pct of Philips Lighting's issued share
capital
* Offer price and final number of shares sold will be
determined by royal philips at conclusion of bookbuilding
process and will be announced in separate press release
* Philips Lighting will not receive any proceeds from
offering
* ABN Amro, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale Corporate &
Investment Banking and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for
the transaction
