BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Koninklijke Wessanen NV:
* Q1 revenue EUR 164.8 million ($176.58 million) versus EUR 164 million in Reuters poll
* Q1 EBITE EUR 19.0 million versus EUR 15.9 million in Reuters poll
* Q1 profit for the period EUR 13.2 million versus EUR 9.1 million year ago
* For FY 2017 total reported growth is expected to be low double-digit
* For FY 2017 we expect EBITE % of revenue to be above 8% for the full year
* For FY 2017 net financing costs around 2.0-2.5 million euros
* For FY 2017 expects tax rate around 30 pct
* For FY 2017 expects capital expenditures 13-15 million euros; depreciation and amortisation 9-10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)