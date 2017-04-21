April 21 Koninklijke Wessanen NV:

* Q1 revenue EUR 164.8 million ($176.58 million) versus EUR 164 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 EBITE EUR 19.0 million versus EUR 15.9 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 profit for the period EUR 13.2 million versus EUR 9.1 million year ago

* For FY 2017 total reported growth is expected to be low double-digit

* For FY 2017 we expect EBITE % of revenue to be above 8% for the full year

* For FY 2017 net financing costs around 2.0-2.5 million euros

* For FY 2017 expects tax rate around 30 pct

* For FY 2017 expects capital expenditures 13-15 million euros; depreciation and amortisation 9-10 million euros