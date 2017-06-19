UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 19 KONTIGO CARE AB
* CARRIES OUT DIRECTED ISSUE OF 4.0 MILLION SHARES
* SUBSCTIPTION PRICE IS SEK 3.0PER SHARE, PROCEEDS EXPECTED AT SEK 12.0 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)