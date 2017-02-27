BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Kontigo Care AB:
* Q4 revenue 443,000 Swedish crowns versus 3,000 crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 4.6 million crowns versus loss 2.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26